Golden Corral in Lake Charles reopens

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Golden Corral in Lake Charles has reopened.
The Lake Charles location of the buffet was only open a short while before it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then damaged in Hurricane Laura.
“We had to make significant repairs after Hurricane Laura, which was a huge setback in the middle of the pandemic,” said General Manager Dale Fulk. “We couldn’t be more excited to finally reopen and begin serving our endless buffet in Lake Charles again. We look forward to introducing a few new offerings that we have added while bringing the community back together over great food.”
The Lake Charles restaurant is the first Golden Corral to offer the buffet chain’s newest feature – drive-up mobile ordering.
The Lake Charles location will also soon serve alcohol, restaurant representatives say.
