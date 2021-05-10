FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this morning, more rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday

Making your way out the door this morning make sure to grab the rain gear as we will see showers and storms continuing through about sunrise in some areas. Temperatures are off to a mild start as well with lows this morning in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s across the area, but there is some good news in the fact we may see some sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Models are continuing to show a break in the rain as we head into the afternoon as most of the storms push off to our south, which could allow for sunshine to peak through the clouds and help to warm us into the lower to middle 80′s. The break in the rain looks to continue as we head into the overnight hours, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out especially as we head towards daybreak on Tuesday morning.