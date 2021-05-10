FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this morning, more rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms continue to move across portions of Southwest Louisiana this morning bring heavy rain as well as some lightning at times. Thankfully all of these storms remain below severe limits and the biggest concern that we will have from these storms will be the possibility of some localized flooding as these storms move over the same locations.
Making your way out the door this morning make sure to grab the rain gear as we will see showers and storms continuing through about sunrise in some areas. Temperatures are off to a mild start as well with lows this morning in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s across the area, but there is some good news in the fact we may see some sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Models are continuing to show a break in the rain as we head into the afternoon as most of the storms push off to our south, which could allow for sunshine to peak through the clouds and help to warm us into the lower to middle 80′s. The break in the rain looks to continue as we head into the overnight hours, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out especially as we head towards daybreak on Tuesday morning.
Unsettled weather will continue to be a factor through the middle of the week with showers and storms continuing to be in the forecast as a slow moving cold front drifts southward. The overall severe threat with storms each day remains on the low side, although we can’t rule out some gusty winds or larger hail in some of the stronger cells. Our bigger concern will be on the flooding aspect as we could see anywhere from 1-3 inches in additional rain over the coming days. Slightly cooler temperatures are in the mix as well with lower 80′s for Tuesday before we see our highs only in the lower to middle 70′s for Wednesday. Heading into Thursday we can expect drier weather to return with highs slowly climbing back into the middle to upper 70′s.
Rounding out the week the drier weather will continue as high pressure builds in and helps to keep us dry through Saturday before the unsettled weather returns into next week. Highs will warm into the lower 80′s for next weekend and into next week, but the rain chances will increase as well as the unsettled weather pattern moves back in. Make sure to keep the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy today to track the showers and storms as well as for Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great start to your Monday and week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
