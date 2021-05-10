First Alert Forecast: Rain possible the next few days, nicer weather by the end of the week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a cloudy day and very warm with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s, but the heat index reached the upper 80s! Those numbers will drop a little overnight, but it will remain warm and muggy with lows by Tuesday morning only reaching the low 70s! Scattered showers are possible overnight, but the greatest chance of rain is likely north of our area.
A cold front will approach SWLA Wednesday and this will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms by late Tuesday into Wednesday. The risk of severe weather is low, and is higher northeast of our area. Though one or two storms could reach severe levels if all the ingredients come together at the right time.
I have reduced the rain chance to 40% for Tuesday as it looks like we will see less rain during the day. The chance of rain will increase Tuesday night and remain high through Wednesday. As always I do encourage you to use our First Alert Weather App to check the radar.
We will see clearing occurring behind the front and most of the clouds should be gone by Thursday morning. Temperatures will only be slightly lower with morning lows experiencing the biggest change. Lows through Saturday morning will reach the low 60s and possibly upper 50s; while afternoon highs still climb into the low 80s.
The humidity will be increasing by Friday into Saturday as southerly winds return. This will push morning lows higher and we will begin to see some clouds moving across the area too. Rain chances will be 10% or less Saturday and Sunday.
Next week will see the warm and humid weather continue with a 20 to 30% chance of rain each day. Next week likely resembles a typical summer week, just not quite as hot and humid.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
