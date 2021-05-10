Cowboys’ Isaiah Chambers named 1st team All-American by Stats Perform

McNeese's Isaiah Chambers named finalist for FCS Buck Buchanan Award (Source: KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information | May 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 10:00 PM

LAKE CHARLES – The awards keep rolling in for McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers when on Monday, he was named first-team All-American by Stats Perform as it released its 2020-21 FCS All-America teams.

A Houston native to transferred to McNeese from the University of Houston prior to the 2020 fall semester, Chambers has already been named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-SLC, and finished fourth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the FCS.

He is one of six players from the Southland Conference to earn first-team All-America honors and 10 overall on the two teams.

Chambers’ award makes him the 150th All-American selection in McNeese football history.

This spring season, Chambers ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the Southland Conference with 7.5 sacks. He also led the league and was second in the nation with 14 tackles for a loss.

He started all seven games this spring, recording 32 tackles and a team-high 11 quarterback hurries. Five of his sacks came in the last three games of the season.

Other Southland players to garner All-America honors are: Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana (1st team); Tyler Hudson, WR, Central Arkansas (1st team); P.J. Burkhalter, OL, Nicholls (1st team); Jahari Kay, DL, Sam Houston (1st team); Robert Rochell, DB, Central Arkansas (1st team); Eric Schmid, QB, Sam Houston (2nd team); Colby Thomas, OL, Sam Houston (2nd team); Ferlando Jordan, DB, Southeastern Louisiana (2nd team); Jequez Ezzard, PR, Sam Houston (2nd team).

2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington

QB – Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana

RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison

RB – Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB – Otis Weah, sophomore, 5-9, 195, North Dakota

FB – Hunter Luepke, sophomore, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State

WR – Avante Cox, junior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois

WR – Jakob Herres, junior, 6-4, 211, VMI

WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas

TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – Garret Greenfield, sophomore, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State

OL – Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL – David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware

OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State

OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State

DEFENSE

DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa

DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese

DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison

DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston

DL – Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 195, Southern

LB – Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 230, Presbyterian

LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah

LB – Connor Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State

LB – Stone Snyder, sophomore, 6-3, 225, VMI

LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho

DB – Chris Edmonds, sophomore, 6-2, 205, Samford

DB – Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State

DB – Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay

DB – Robert Rochell, senior, 6-0, 195, Central Arkansas

DB – Kedrick Whitehead, junior, 5-11, 195, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison

PK – Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State

P – Garret Wegner, senior, 6-0, 197, North Dakota State

P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis

LS – Kyle Davis, junior, 5-11, 210, James Madison

LS – Robert Soderholm, sophomore, 6-1, 216, VMI

KR – Christian Watson, junior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State

PR – Devron Harper, junior, 5-10, 165, Gardner-Webb

AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU

AP – Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Eric Schmid, junior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston

QB – Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford

RB – Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 195, Monmouth

RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany

RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State

FB – Nathan Walker, junior, 6-0, 225, Wofford

WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, 6-5, 220, Eastern Washington

WR – Keith Pearson, senior, 5-9, 175, Presbyterian

WR – DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 173, Austin Peay

TE – Ryan Miller, junior, 6-2, 221, Furman

TE – Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin

OL – AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth

OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross

OL – Tylan Grable, sophomore, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State

OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook

OL – Tre’mond Shorts, junior, 6-4, 326, ETSU

OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston

DEFENSE

DL – D.J. Coleman, junior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State

DL – Kevin Glajchen, senior, 6-2, 270, San Diego

DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette

DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 285, Richmond

LB – Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State

LB – Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State

LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham

LB – Matthew Jackson, junior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky

LB – Storey Jackson, senior, 6-3, 225, Prairie View A&M

LB – James Kaczor, junior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State

LB – Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond

DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois

DB – Marcis Floyd, sophomore, 6-0, 188, Murray State

DB – Don Gardner, senior, 6-1, 185, South Dakota State

DB – Nijuel Hill, senior, 5-10, 185 Delaware

DB – Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Mitchell Fineran, 5-10, 183, junior, Samford

P – Cade Coffey, senior, 6-1, 199, Idaho

P – Noah Gettman, junior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart

LS – Ross Kennelly, senior, 5-11, 213, North Dakota State

KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

PR – Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston

PR – Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

AP – Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW

AP – Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware

