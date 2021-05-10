Cowboys’ Isaiah Chambers named 1st team All-American by Stats Perform

LAKE CHARLES – The awards keep rolling in for McNeese defensive end Isaiah Chambers when on Monday, he was named first-team All-American by Stats Perform as it released its 2020-21 FCS All-America teams.
A Houston native to transferred to McNeese from the University of Houston prior to the 2020 fall semester, Chambers has already been named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-SLC, and finished fourth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the FCS.
He is one of six players from the Southland Conference to earn first-team All-America honors and 10 overall on the two teams.
Chambers’ award makes him the 150th All-American selection in McNeese football history.
This spring season, Chambers ranked second in the FCS and No. 1 in the Southland Conference with 7.5 sacks. He also led the league and was second in the nation with 14 tackles for a loss.
He started all seven games this spring, recording 32 tackles and a team-high 11 quarterback hurries. Five of his sacks came in the last three games of the season.
Other Southland players to garner All-America honors are: Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana (1st team); Tyler Hudson, WR, Central Arkansas (1st team); P.J. Burkhalter, OL, Nicholls (1st team); Jahari Kay, DL, Sam Houston (1st team); Robert Rochell, DB, Central Arkansas (1st team); Eric Schmid, QB, Sam Houston (2nd team); Colby Thomas, OL, Sam Houston (2nd team); Ferlando Jordan, DB, Southeastern Louisiana (2nd team); Jequez Ezzard, PR, Sam Houston (2nd team).
2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Eric Barriere, senior, 6-0, 200, Eastern Washington
QB – Cole Kelley, senior, 6-7, 260, Southeastern Louisiana
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, 6-0, 204, James Madison
RB – Julius Chestnut, junior, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart
RB – Otis Weah, sophomore, 5-9, 195, North Dakota
FB – Hunter Luepke, sophomore, 6-1, 245, North Dakota State
WR – Avante Cox, junior, 5-10, 170, Southern Illinois
WR – Jakob Herres, junior, 6-4, 211, VMI
WR – Tyler Hudson, sophomore, 6-2, 185, Central Arkansas
TE – Trae Barry, senior, 6-7, 245, Jacksonville State
OL – P.J. Burkhalter, senior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls
OL – Garret Greenfield, sophomore, 6-6, 295, South Dakota State
OL – Drew Himmelman, senior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State
OL – David Kroll, senior, 6-7, 315, Delaware
OL – Cordell Volson, senior, 6-7, 310, North Dakota State
OL – Ty Whitworth, senior, 6-4, 300, Weber State
DEFENSE
DL – Jared Brinkman, senior, 6-2, 290, Northern Iowa
DL – Isaiah Chambers, grad, 6-5, 250, McNeese
DL – Mike Greene, senior, 6-3, 285, James Madison
DL – Jahari Kay, senior, 6-2, 255, Sam Houston
DL – Jordan Lewis, junior, 6-3, 195, Southern
LB – Colby Campbell, senior, 6-0, 230, Presbyterian
LB – La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, 6-1, 215, Southern Utah
LB – Connor Mortensen, senior, 6-0, 215, Weber State
LB – Stone Snyder, sophomore, 6-3, 225, VMI
LB – Tre Walker, junior, 6-1, 235, Idaho
DB – Chris Edmonds, sophomore, 6-2, 205, Samford
DB – Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville State
DB – Kordell Jackson, senior, 5-9, 188, Austin Peay
DB – Robert Rochell, senior, 6-0, 195, Central Arkansas
DB – Kedrick Whitehead, junior, 5-11, 195, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Ethan Ratke, senior, 5-10, 185, James Madison
PK – Antonio Zita, senior, 5-9, 170, Tennessee State
P – Garret Wegner, senior, 6-0, 197, North Dakota State
P – Daniel Whelan, senior, 6-6, 215, UC Davis
LS – Kyle Davis, junior, 5-11, 210, James Madison
LS – Robert Soderholm, sophomore, 6-1, 216, VMI
KR – Christian Watson, junior, 6-4, 200, North Dakota State
PR – Devron Harper, junior, 5-10, 165, Gardner-Webb
AP – Quay Holmes, junior, 6-1, 216, ETSU
AP – Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, 6-2, 245, Southern Illinois
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Eric Schmid, junior, 6-1, 180, Sam Houston
QB – Liam Welch, grad, 6-2, 194, Samford
RB – Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 195, Monmouth
RB – Karl Mofor, senior, 5-9, 229, Albany
RB – Pierre Strong Jr., junior, 5-11, 210, South Dakota State
FB – Nathan Walker, junior, 6-0, 225, Wofford
WR – Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, 6-5, 220, Eastern Washington
WR – Keith Pearson, senior, 5-9, 175, Presbyterian
WR – DeAngelo Wilson, senior, 5-9, 173, Austin Peay
TE – Ryan Miller, junior, 6-2, 221, Furman
TE – Rodney Williams II, senior, 6-4, 235, UT Martin
OL – AJ Farris, senior, 6-2, 300, Monmouth
OL – Brian Foley, senior, 6-4, 314, Holy Cross
OL – Tylan Grable, sophomore, 6-7, 260, Jacksonville State
OL – Kyle Nunez, junior, 6-2, 340, Stony Brook
OL – Tre’mond Shorts, junior, 6-4, 326, ETSU
OL – Colby Thomas, senior, 6-2, 295, Sam Houston
DEFENSE
DL – D.J. Coleman, junior, 6-6, 265, Jacksonville State
DL – Kevin Glajchen, senior, 6-2, 270, San Diego
DL – Malik Hamm, junior, 6-3, 260, Lafayette
DL – Kobie Turner, junior, 6-3, 285, Richmond
LB – Bryson Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 205, Kennesaw State
LB – Logan Backhaus, senior, 6-4, 205, South Dakota State
LB – Ryan Greenhagen, junior, 6-1, 235, Fordham
LB – Matthew Jackson, junior, 6-2, 205, Eastern Kentucky
LB – Storey Jackson, senior, 6-3, 225, Prairie View A&M
LB – James Kaczor, junior, 6-0, 211, North Dakota State
LB – Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, 6-2, 228, Richmond
DB – Qua Brown, senior, 5-11, 206, Southern Illinois
DB – Marcis Floyd, sophomore, 6-0, 188, Murray State
DB – Don Gardner, senior, 6-1, 185, South Dakota State
DB – Nijuel Hill, senior, 5-10, 185 Delaware
DB – Ferlando Jordan, junior, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Mitchell Fineran, 5-10, 183, junior, Samford
P – Cade Coffey, senior, 6-1, 199, Idaho
P – Noah Gettman, junior, 6-5, 205, Sacred Heart
LS – Ross Kennelly, senior, 5-11, 213, North Dakota State
KR – Rashid Shaheed, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State
PR – Jequez Ezzard, grad, 5-9, 190, Sam Houston
PR – Tyrin Ralph, senior, 5-8, 170, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
AP – Kevin Brown, senior, 5-9, 204, UIW
AP – Dejoun Lee, senior, 5-7, 185, Delaware
