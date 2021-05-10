Artists and vendors interact with customers after much-awaited Spring Art Walk

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Canceled last year, the Spring Art Walk returned Saturday. Artists, musicians, vendors, and performers alike came out to showcase their work.
Artist Morgan Allain explains she was excited to see her customers in person.
“It’s cool to see people that I haven’t seen in a year. But, I’m just excited that there’s as many people here as there are and you can tell everybody hello and you can see their faces.”
Allain says during the height of the pandemic, the emphasis was to sell art online through different platforms.
“The biggest thing the pandemic taught us. If we have to rely on online sales we can, which we didn’t know that before because it wasn’t something we had to know, we relied on in-person events, but now that we know that, you know, I think it’s going to be nice, to be able to spend more time working at home just working on our artwork, making new artwork and getting to sell it online, which is very efficient.”
For BlackBird Decor, vendor Autumn Carrol says, at the height of the pandemic they had to get creative selling their products.
“We started doing live sales, online, because we were a brand new company, about a year old. Our business actually managed to stay level and increase. Actually going online and doing online sales kept us alive. We made it.”
Cheyenne Mounce used the pandemic to start her acrylic pour art business.
“The pandemic actually started my business - I was bored and didn’t have a lot to do, so I had always been interested in this type of medium, so I just picked it up and this is where I am now.”
The Spring Art Walk was the first time she ever sold at an event like the Spring Art Walk.
“I immediately jumped because I knew I wanted to participate, and I’d never done anything like this before and so far it’s been a success.”
The last time artists had the chance to interact with customers was in December, at the much shorter Holiday Art Market.
For Morgan Allain’s art, click HERE.
For BlackBird Decor, click HERE.
For Mounce’s Bayou OutPouring, click HERE.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.