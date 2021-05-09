SWLA Arrest Report - May 8, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 8, 2021.
Aaron Cullen Praylor, 20, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jeremiah Lavelle Dixon, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Nelson Lee Gautreaux, 57, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.
Justin Scott Eaglin, 35, Lake Charles: Leased movables: obtaining by false representation: failure to return or surrender over 1000.
Charles Edward Jones, 45, Westwego: Second-degree battery.
Broderick Nathaniel Zeno, 35, Westlake: Resisting an Officer by Refusal to I.D.; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; stalking.
