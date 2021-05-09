LHSAA Baseball Semifinals set for play this week

By Zach Nunez | May 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 8:25 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA Baseball semifinal round is set and 7 local teams are heading to Sulphur for the semifinals this week. The State Championships will be held on May 14 and May 15 following the semifinals.

The games along with dates, times and locations can be found below:

Class 5A:

(1) Barbe vs (4) Sam Houston, 5/13, 6:00 PM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 41

Class 3A:

(1) Sterlington vs (5) Iowa, 5/12, 6:00 PM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 4

Division II:

(2) St. Louis Catholic vs (3) Vanderbilt Catholic, 5/13, 10:00 AM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 37

Class 2A

(2) Rosepine vs (3) Mangham, 5/12, 2:00 PM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 40

Class 1A:

(2) Grand Lake vs (6) LaSalle, 5/11, 6:00 PM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 40

Class B:

(2) Anacoco vs (3) Elizabeth, 5/11, 10:00 AM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 40

