LHSAA Baseball Semifinals set for play this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA Baseball semifinal round is set and 7 local teams are heading to Sulphur for the semifinals this week. The State Championships will be held on May 14 and May 15 following the semifinals.
The games along with dates, times and locations can be found below:
Class 5A:
(1) Barbe vs (4) Sam Houston, 5/13, 6:00 PM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 41
Class 3A:
(1) Sterlington vs (5) Iowa, 5/12, 6:00 PM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 4
Division II:
(2) St. Louis Catholic vs (3) Vanderbilt Catholic, 5/13, 10:00 AM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 37
Class 2A
(2) Rosepine vs (3) Mangham, 5/12, 2:00 PM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 40
Class 1A:
(2) Grand Lake vs (6) LaSalle, 5/11, 6:00 PM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 40
Class B:
(2) Anacoco vs (3) Elizabeth, 5/11, 10:00 AM @McMurry Park, Sulphur - Field 40
