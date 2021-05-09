FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way late tonight with a few that could be severe

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we made it through the day with very few showers, clouds and warm winds made for a nice outdoors for your Mother’s Day with storms on the horizon through the late evening and overnight. As of 5:00 p.m., storms are moving across East Texas and should start to move into the Toledo Bend area around 7:00 p.m. before slowly moving farther south later this evening and overnight.
Rain chances will continue to increase from north to south across the area, and a few of these storms have had a history of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail which is something we’ll be monitoring as they move into Southwest Louisiana tonight. There are currently no severe weather watches for our area, and overall the severe weather threat for our area remains low but still something to monitor.
This line of storms will continue sinking southward through Southwest Louisiana with the Lake Charles area expected to see the increase in rain chances and storms closer to midnight and through the overnight hours. These storms could still pack a punch overnight, so make sure to have your KPLC weather app with alerts turned on before going to bed tonight.
Wet weather will greet us as we head out for the Monday morning commute, but conditions begin to improve by afternoon with a reduction in rain chances for the second half of the way as temperatures climb toward to middle 80s. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch will be possible through Monday morning.
With a break in the storms Monday afternoon, we likely won’t see much in the way of additional rain and storms until our next disturbance moves across the state by Tuesday afternoon and evening. These storms too could bring a few heavy downpours back as well as be strong.
The finale to this stormy pattern comes Wednesday as a front moves through, bringing our final round of heavy rain and thunderstorms to Southwest Louisiana beginning Wednesday morning and through much of the day. By the time the rain comes to an end by early Thursday, totals between 2 and 4 inches will be likely.
Drier weather returns as we head into Thursday and continue for Friday and Saturday before more showers pop back into the picture by the end of the weekend and the early part of the following week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
