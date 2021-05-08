SWLA Arrest Report - May 7, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 7, 2021.
Karl Melvin Adbshire, 63, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Julian Andre Chambers, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; domestic abuse battery: strangulation.
Seth Bernard Howard, 31, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; illegal carrying of weapons: possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars.
Edward Wilson, 45, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Derick Scott Fisher, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (4 charges).
Michael Landry Bell, 52, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000 (2 charges).
Daniel Jerome Foley, 30, Hallettsville, TX: Out of state detainer.
Edrick Dewayne Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons.
Auriana Nicole Rolax, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Austin James Lebrun, 21, Sulphur: Cruelty to animals, simple.
Jason Roy Cavalier, 43, Patterson: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Darrius Javante Jackson, 23, Westlake: Attempted armed robbery: attempted armed robbery: use of firearm: additional penalty; armed robbery; simple battery.
Alain Morales, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation; aggravated battery; violations of protective orders; domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Enkoce Kyree Jackson, 24, Ponchatoula: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (5 charges); illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); following vehicles; instate detainer.
Kenya Tavon Randall, 22, Bunkie: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more (5 charges); illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); instate detainer (3 charges).
Gregory Scott Bonnette, 33, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Ann Bishop, 36, Montague, TX: Out of state detainer.
Chad Wesley Thompson, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
