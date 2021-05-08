LHSAA baseball: quarterfinal round recap

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Day two of the quarterfinals kicked off with a lot of our coverage teams being in action, but there were quite a few upsets along the way.
Class 2A’s No. 4 DeQuincy dominated game one over fifth-seeded Loreauville 12-6. Then in Class 3A the No. 2 Golden Knights of South Beauregard fell to seventh-seeded Brusly 4-2. Game two will start tomorrow at 1 p.m. Over to Division II, No. 2 St. Louis Catholic got the 7-2 win over No. 10 St. Michael. No. 2 Rosepine defeated No. 7 Fisher 9-0.
Final scores and highlights from our area teams that were in action today. Game two of these games will be played tomorrow except for class 1A, B, and C.
QUARTERFINAL ROUND SCORES:
Class 5A:
(1) Barbe 4, (8) Haughton 3
(4) Sam Houston 2, (12) Central B.R. 9
Class 3A:
(5) Iowa 3, (4) Iota 2
(2) South Beauregard 2, (7) Brusly 4
Division II:
(2) St. Louis 7, (10) St. Michael 2
Class 2A:
(1) Doyle 11, (8) Kinder 0
(4) DeQuincy 12, (5) Loreauville 6
(2) Rosepine 9, (7) Fisher 0
Class 1A:
(6) LaSalle 18, (3) Merryville 0
(2) Grand Lake 14, (10) Oberlin 2
Class B:
(1) Choudrant 3 (8) Fairview 1
(20) Monterey 1 (12) Pitkin 0
(3) Elizabeth 9 (6) Quitman 0
Class C:
(1) Hicks 8 (8) Starks 0
