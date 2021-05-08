LHSAA baseball: quarterfinal round recap

Class 2A’s No. 4 DeQuincy dominated game one over fifth-seeded Loreauville 12-6. Then in Class 3A the No. 2 Golden Knights of South Beauregard fell to seventh-seeded Brusly 4-2. Game two will start tomorrow at 1 p.m. Over to Division II, No. 2 St. Louis Catholic got the 7-2 win over No. 10 St. Michael. No. 2 Rosepine defeated No. 7 Fisher 9-0.