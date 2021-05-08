Lake Charles man dies in Westlake traffic accident

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department says a motorcycle accident involving a truck Friday night resulted in the death of a Lake Charles man.
According to Chris Wilrye, Westlake Chief of Police, the police department was notified of a traffic accident at the corner of Sampson Street and Sulphur Avenue Friday, May 7, at approximately 10:03 p.m.
Wilrye says upon arrival, officers observed a motorcycle involved in an accident with a blue truck pulling a trailer.
Ronald H. Myers, 62, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Wilrye.
The investigation is still ongoing and toxicology results are pending.
Wilrye says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation, and he asks anyone with information related to the accident to call the police department at 337-240-7633.
