FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Sunday; watching for storms by late Sunday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today’s warm and breezy day led to temperatures heating up well into the 80s and it certainly felt a bit warmer thanks to a bump up in the humidity. All in all though it was a fantastic day for anything outdoors with the plentiful sunshine our area got to enjoy today. Through the evening hours, the gusty winds will subside a bit but there will be some occasional gusts around 10-15 mph at times even through the overnight as lows only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.