FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy Sunday; watching for storms by late Sunday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today’s warm and breezy day led to temperatures heating up well into the 80s and it certainly felt a bit warmer thanks to a bump up in the humidity. All in all though it was a fantastic day for anything outdoors with the plentiful sunshine our area got to enjoy today. Through the evening hours, the gusty winds will subside a bit but there will be some occasional gusts around 10-15 mph at times even through the overnight as lows only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday will begin with an increase in clouds through the morning as windy conditions return by afternoon, with southerly gusts 25-35 mph at times. The good news is that we’re keeping rain chances low during the daytime hours, but we’ll need to keep an eye on some storms that could sneak in to our northern parishes late into the evening. These storms could pack some gusty winds so make sure to check the radar if you’ll be outdoors Sunday night after sunset.
The best chance of rain for Monday will come during the predawn and morning hours as a front moves closer to the area. Models have backed off on some of the rain by afternoon, meaning it certainly won’t be a total washout Monday. Just be prepared for rain before you head out the door for work and school.
More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday as this front stalls near our area and upper level disturbances ride along the jet stream sending around round of showers and thunderstorms through the area. Timing these disturbances is still a little difficult this far in advance, but there’s a good bet we’ll see rain during the day Tuesday so just be prepared!
We’ll round out this stormy stretch of weather with more rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday as a new front moves across the northern Gulf Coast states, sending widespread showers and thunderstorms across Southwest Louisiana through Wednesday evening. Rain will come to an end though by Wednesday night as a drier pattern prevails for the second half of the week.
Computer models are still pointing toward anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain across parts of Southwest Louisiana through Wednesday night, so that’s something else we’ll need to keep an eye on. The good news is that will fall over a multiple day period, so the risk of flooding remains low.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
