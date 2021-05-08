Blinded Veterans Association donates braille flag to VA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A special donation was made to the Douglas Fournet Veteran Affairs Clinic in honor of their continued impact on our veterans. The Blinded Veterans Association presented the VA with a bronze, braille American flag.
The bronze flag includes raised stars and stripes and the pledge of allegiance in braille, giving all Americans the opportunity to experience the most recognized symbol of freedom.
“Everybody should be able to recognize it, whether you can see it or not. This way, someone can come in a wheelchair, they can come with their cane or whatever and touch this flag,” said secretary of the Louisiana/Mississppi Blinded Veterans Association Regional Group, Gary Schoelerman.
“Blind veterans can touch and feel in braille the impact that they have had. So, that is significant for this organization,” said director of the Alexandria Healthcare System, Peter Dancy.
The bronze flag honors World War II heroes, who on March of 1945 formed the Blinded Veterans Association to advocate for knowledge, education and techniques for rehabilitation. Their goal is to shed light on the positive impact the VA has on veterans.
“To make people more aware of the services the VA does offer for the blind,” said Schoelerman.
“The impact that the VA has had on making sure our blind veterans or veterans that have hearing impairment, that they feel comfortable, that they integrate it back into the organization, to society,” said Dancy.
Schoelerman, a veteran himself, says BVA hopes this will encourage other vets who are losing their sight to seek help.
“That they will contact the VA and the VA has a number of facilities throughout the country to rehabilitate somebody. To give them mobility and quality of living,” said Schoelerman.
BVA anticipates presenting a flag to each of the VA facilities in the state.
