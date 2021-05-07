Lake Charles man accused of attempting to solicit Houston minor

HOUSTON, TX. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of attempting to solicit a minor in Houston, according to the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office.
Deputies with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Constable’s Office arrested Keith Cooley, 63, who they say crossed states after believing he had solicited a 14-year-old girl on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
However, deputies say Cooley was actually speaking to a Constable Investigator that was posing as a teenage girl since mid-April 2021. During the conversations, they say Cooley shared explicit photos of himself.
Cooley was arrested without incident when he drove from Lake Charles to Houston where he had rented a hotel room bringing wine coolers and condoms with him.
Cooley was booked into the Harris County Jail for online solicitation of a minor and felony attempted sexual assault of a child.
