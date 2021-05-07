Upcoming DOTD projects in Southwest Louisana

Upcoming DOTD projects in Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)
May 7, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Upcoming DOTD projects in Southwest Louisiana.

Parish Letting Date Project Improvement Estimated Cost Miles
Allen 1/12/22 Carpenters Bridge Road over Whiskey Chitto Creek Bridge replacement $2.5 million to $5 million .04
Allen 1/12/22 Reeds Bridge Road over Calcasieu River Relief Bridge replacement $1 million to $2.5 million .03
Beauregard 7/14/21 La. 113: Jim Burney Branch Bridge Bridge replacement $1 million to $2.5 million .2
Beauregard 1/12/22 Graybow Road over Palmetto Creek Bridge replacement $500K to $1 million .01
Calcasieu 10/13/21 Nelson Road extension & bridge New road & bridge $30 million to $50 million
Calcasieu 1/12/22 La. 3092: Gauthier Road @ Lake Street roundabout Add a roundabout to aid in traffic flow $1 million to $2.5 million .35
Cameron 5/12/21 La. 27: Cameron Ferry Landing repairs Electrical, mechanical, architectural, and structural repair $500K to $1 million .5
Cameron 6/30/21 La. 27: Kelso Bayou movable bridge rehabilitation Movable bridge rehabilitation $1 million to $2.5 million .2
Jeff Davis 9/8/21 U.S. 90: Bayou Bridge Bridge replacement $1 million to $2.5 million .4
Jeff Davis 10/13/21 Fenton Elementary sidewalks Sidewalk construction and crosswalks $250K to $500K

