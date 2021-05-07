Upcoming DOTD projects in Southwest Louisana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Upcoming DOTD projects in Southwest Louisiana.
|Parish
|Letting Date
|Project
|Improvement
|Estimated Cost
|Miles
|Allen
|1/12/22
|Carpenters Bridge Road over Whiskey Chitto Creek
|Bridge replacement
|$2.5 million to $5 million
|.04
|Allen
|1/12/22
|Reeds Bridge Road over Calcasieu River Relief
|Bridge replacement
|$1 million to $2.5 million
|.03
|Beauregard
|7/14/21
|La. 113: Jim Burney Branch Bridge
|Bridge replacement
|$1 million to $2.5 million
|.2
|Beauregard
|1/12/22
|Graybow Road over Palmetto Creek
|Bridge replacement
|$500K to $1 million
|.01
|Calcasieu
|10/13/21
|Nelson Road extension & bridge
|New road & bridge
|$30 million to $50 million
|Calcasieu
|1/12/22
|La. 3092: Gauthier Road @ Lake Street roundabout
|Add a roundabout to aid in traffic flow
|$1 million to $2.5 million
|.35
|Cameron
|5/12/21
|La. 27: Cameron Ferry Landing repairs
|Electrical, mechanical, architectural, and structural repair
|$500K to $1 million
|.5
|Cameron
|6/30/21
|La. 27: Kelso Bayou movable bridge rehabilitation
|Movable bridge rehabilitation
|$1 million to $2.5 million
|.2
|Jeff Davis
|9/8/21
|U.S. 90: Bayou Bridge
|Bridge replacement
|$1 million to $2.5 million
|.4
|Jeff Davis
|10/13/21
|Fenton Elementary sidewalks
|Sidewalk construction and crosswalks
|$250K to $500K
