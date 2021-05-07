SWLA Arrest Report - May 6, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - May 6, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | May 7, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 6:03 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 6, 2021.

Michael John Guillory, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; identity theft over $1,000; domestic abuse.

Jared Ryan Ferguson, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; unauthorized entry of a place of business; probation violation.

Christopher Lee Trahan, 33, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Christopher James Tomplait, 32, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse.

Christopher Sean Phillips, 21, Westlake: Attempted armed robbery (2 charges).

Paul Doussard Clostio, 35, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Johnny Cal Thibodeaux, 65, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Calethea Faye Ulmer, 51, Sulphur: Bank fraud.

Tyre Deumon Edwards, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; driver must be licensed; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jarquin Zimetris Handy, 23, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lenton Duhon Jr., 65, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.