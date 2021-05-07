SWLA Arrest Report - May 6, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 6, 2021.
Michael John Guillory, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; identity theft over $1,000; domestic abuse.
Jared Ryan Ferguson, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; unauthorized entry of a place of business; probation violation.
Christopher Lee Trahan, 33, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Christopher James Tomplait, 32, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse.
Christopher Sean Phillips, 21, Westlake: Attempted armed robbery (2 charges).
Paul Doussard Clostio, 35, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Johnny Cal Thibodeaux, 65, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Calethea Faye Ulmer, 51, Sulphur: Bank fraud.
Tyre Deumon Edwards, 31, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; driver must be licensed; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jarquin Zimetris Handy, 23, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lenton Duhon Jr., 65, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer.
