Spring Art Walk happening tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In years past, the streets were flooded with people eager to get out of the house and enjoy the live music and different arts that make Southwest Louisiana, Southwest Louisiana.
After a year of forced isolation, many events are making their way back to the lake area, including the Spring Art Walk.
The Spring Art Walk will be taking place tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m..
Executive Director, Devan Corbello is looking forward to seeing new and returning faces at tomorrow’s event.
“It’s one thing to just have this opportunity for other artists to come to sell their work, to interact with people in person again and for these businesses to get new patrons again, to get their old patrons back. So, I’m really excited for this event and all that it means for everyone involved.”
The free event will give you a closer look at different unique arts that include different visuals, theatrical, literary and musical talents.
With over 35 vendors, they will offer a wide variety of locally-crafted works including paintings, prints, jewelry, ceramics, clothing and more.
Seventeen different downtown businesses will transform into pop-up galleries for the evening: you’ll be able to catch different street performers, art competitions and even an outdoor market.
There’s something for everyone with an array of different art competitions, street performers, and food from our downtown restaurants.
Corbello is really looking forward to the opportunity to bring the Spring Art Walk back to the lake area.
“This is going to show that we can still have events. That we can do things downtown and this is the largest scale event we’ve had since 2019 and I’m really thankful that we’ll be able to have that. Especially because of the vaccine rollouts and just the leaps and bounds we’ve made over the past couple of months.”
For more information about the event, click here.
