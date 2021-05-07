Sports Person of the Week - Halie Pappion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Barbe’s Halie Pappion is a force in the circle.
“Just the competing and just seeing who’s better— there’s no hiding behind it,” said junior pitcher Halie Pappion. “If they get a hit, then they get a hit, but if you strike them out, that’s power. I love it.
She’s also a standout in the batter’s box with 10 homers on the season.
“Whenever I’m not hitting then I’m like well ok I can still help my team by pitching, and if I’m not pitching I know I can help my team by hitting. I just like to contribute to the team,” said Pappion.
The difficulty of being able to pitch and hit well is something Pappion thrives on.
“Her being a great hitter also allows her to be a better pitcher and vice versa, and she takes that roll on extremely well,” said head coach Candyce Carter.
Pappion led the Lady Bucs to a win in the Class 5A state title game over Airline as she struck out nine batters while only allowing a single run en route to the program’s fifth state championship.
“My mindset was just to win the next pitch and to take it pitch by pitch, and not get ahead of myself if we got down or if we got a big lead just to take it pitch by pitch and to believe in myself and believe in the team,” Pappion added.
Because of their performances this season, Pappion and her teammate Nyjah Fontenot were named candidates for the MaxPreps national softball player of the year award.
Pappion, only a junior, is preparing for a strong senior season with hopes of signing a college scholarship.
“They will get somebody who is competitive and someone who has their teammates back, and someone that hopefully younger girls will look up to and just a good teammate,” Pappion said.
