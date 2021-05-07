Mae’s Mission offering grant for nonprofit organizations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mae’s Mission has announced that it will be offering hurricane relief grants to eligible nonprofit organizations in Southwest Louisiana through May 31, 2021.
Eligible organizations will be those within the five-parish area that suffered losses in the 2020 hurricane season and either operate within an annual $75,000 budget or employ no more than five full-time employees.
Mae’s Mission hopes the grant will aid in the recovery of the nonprofit community that lost significant income, resources, were forced to reduce staff, experienced lowered engagement, or suffered structural damage.
Applications will be reviewed and scored by a community review panel and are available online at www.maesmission.org.
