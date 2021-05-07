7 juveniles steal truck before police chase ends in crash; 2 critically injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A total of nine people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon in the Upper Ninth Ward, officials say.
The crash happened around noon on May 7 near the intersection of N. Robertson and Clouet Street in the St. Claude neighborhood.
During a press conference shortly after, New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the crash happened after a police chase.
Around 10:30 a.m., NOPD received reports of a carjacking. A silver Dodge pickup was reportedly stolen by seven juveniles between the ages of 13 and 16.
Around an hour or so later, Ferguson says police received reports of a suspicious vehicle and a police chase ensued.
Video provided to FOX 8 by former officer Justin Brown showed the truck speeding down the wrong side of Elysian Fields Avenue shortly before the crash.
Ferguson says the truck struck a light pole, a house, and three parked cars before coming to rest upside down in a front yard.
Sources say nine people were injured in total. Five juvenile males were transported to a hospital in stable condition and two juveniles females were critically injured, Ferguson says. According to EMS, two people refused transport to the hospital.
A photo shared by first responders showed the truck completely destroyed, resting upside down in a front yard.
Drivers are urged to avoid North Robertson Street between Franklin Avenue and Clouet Streets while this incident is being investigated. Please use alternate routes.
