FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine this afternoon, storms return starting Mother’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The cool starts we have seen the last few days are continuing as we have finally reached the end of the work week with a dry Friday forecast in store. This morning much like our Thursday temperatures have fallen into the middle to upper 50′s north of I-10 and lower 60′s for areas south so a light jacket may be needed as you head out the door.
High pressure continues to remain in charge today and that will mean we have no chance of rain as we head into the afternoon, which hasn’t been the case for the last couple of weeks. For today though we can focus on a beautiful end to the week with warm temperatures for the afternoon making it perfect for any evenings plans you may have. Stepping through the day it is a cool start with many areas waking up to temperatures slightly below average for this time of year and that’s why a light jacket may be needed. Sunshine helps to warm us this afternoon once again with highs topping off in the lower to middle 80′s for many locations. Changes are beginning to happen though as winds turn more easterly throughout the day and that will slowly bring moisture back into the area.
For the weekend, there is both some good news and some bad news as many of us start out on the drier side especially for Saturday before our afternoon storm chances begin to return by our Mother’s Day. Plans for Saturday will be just fine with no issues other than it will be a little on the breezy side with winds turning back out of the south as well as increasing humidity and really Saturday will be the first day you’ll be able to notice the humidity returning. As for Sunday a disturbance will move close to the region and with the daytime heating provide a few showers and storms for the afternoon. No need to cancel any outdoor plans though as they will be hit or miss, but just keep an eye to the sky as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest information.
Showers and storms will be a common theme as we head into next week as the unsettled pattern continues to roll on as we see several disturbances moving through the area ahead of our next front. Temperatures stay steady in the lower to middle 80′s through Wednesday before the front arrives. As of now the best chance of rain and storms is Wednesday as that front pushes through and it looks to keep us a little cooler as highs stay in the upper 70′s. For the end of next week we begin to dry things out a little as temperatures slowly warm back into the lower 80′s. Enjoy the nice weather to end our week and have a great weekend. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
