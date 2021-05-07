FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine this afternoon, storms return starting Mother’s Day

For the weekend, there is both some good news and some bad news as many of us start out on the drier side especially for Saturday before our afternoon storm chances begin to return by our Mother’s Day. Plans for Saturday will be just fine with no issues other than it will be a little on the breezy side with winds turning back out of the south as well as increasing humidity and really Saturday will be the first day you’ll be able to notice the humidity returning. As for Sunday a disturbance will move close to the region and with the daytime heating provide a few showers and storms for the afternoon. No need to cancel any outdoor plans though as they will be hit or miss, but just keep an eye to the sky as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest information.