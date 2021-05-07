FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic start to the weekend; showers begin to arrive by Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Simply fantastic is the only way to describe the weather we seen the past couple of days in Southwest Louisiana and there is no changing that this evening so please don’t let this weather go to waste! It would be a great night for a crawfish boil, walk by the lake, or just simply breathing in the fresh outdoor air as temperatures fall through the 70s after sunset and into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.
Waking up to a very pleasant start to our Saturday although we will begin to see an increase in southerly breezes through the day. This will not only warm temperatures up a bit more but also begin to increase humidity levels through the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies.
An even more breezy day will be ahead for Sunday as an approaching front to our north moves in to the ArkLaTex region, increasing humidity levels even more and also bringing a bit more clouds through the day. We could see a few showers begin to develop by the afternoon, but the better rain and storm chances look to remain north of area until late evening and early Monday when the front moves in.
A soggy start next week with indications our area could see as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain by Wednesday as a stalling front lingers over the region Monday and Tuesday bringing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Monday looks to get off to a rainy start with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some breaks in the rain at times but a generally unsettled pattern continues for Tuesday as the front meanders near the coastline and upper-level disturbances ride along this front.
Another front will push through Wednesday, with an increased chance of more rain and thunderstorms through the day on Wednesday before some drier air returns behind this front for the latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
