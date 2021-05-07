FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic start to the weekend; showers begin to arrive by Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Simply fantastic is the only way to describe the weather we seen the past couple of days in Southwest Louisiana and there is no changing that this evening so please don’t let this weather go to waste! It would be a great night for a crawfish boil, walk by the lake, or just simply breathing in the fresh outdoor air as temperatures fall through the 70s after sunset and into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.