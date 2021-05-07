Dogs severely injure man accused of trespassing

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been severely injured by dogs after allegedly trespassing at a fenced-in residence, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to a residence on Platt St. regarding a dog attack around 10:30 a.m. on May 6, 2021.
When officers arrived they found a man on the ground inside a fenced-in yard who was being attacked by three large dogs. Officers used a taser on one of the dogs resulting in all three dogs moving away from the man.
Officers were able to distract and lure the dogs away to another part of the yard while the man was pulled away to safety.
The man received severe wounds to his head, face, and legs. He would be airlifted from the scene to a Lafayette hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Officers say their investigation of the incident showed that the 27-year old man had entered the fenced-in yard without permission and that there was a “Beware of Dogs” sign posted as a warning.
Sulphur Animal Control impounded the four dogs that were at the residence for a State Mandated ten-day quarantine to verify the dogs do not have rabies.
