CPPJ president delivers resolution to Pres. Biden

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Brian Abshire, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President, hand delivered a copy of a resolution to Pres. Biden asking for federal supplemental appropriations for hurricane recovery, according to the police jury.
The police jury says during President Joe Biden’s visit to Lake Charles Thursday, Abshire personally delivered a copy of a resolution in support of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ supplemental appropriations request to fund recovery efforts from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“It was an honor to meet with President Biden at such a critical time in our disaster recovery process,” Abshire said. “It was also an opportunity to formally advocate, on behalf of our community, for timely federal disaster funding, in addition to major infrastructure needs, like the I-10 bridge replacement project.”
The request is for $3 billion in Community Development Block Grant funding to meet the unfulfilled needs in Louisiana’s storm-affected areas, according to the police jury.
The police jury unanimously approved the resolution at its April 8, 2021 meeting, and the police jury says it has already been sent to the Biden administration and to the Louisiana congressional delegation urging passage of the additional appropriation.
Per the resolution:
“We call upon our entire Louisiana United States congressional delegation to fully support and lend the full effort and influence of their office to work with President Biden’s administration and fellow members of Congress toward a disaster supplemental appropriation for our region that gives every consideration to the data provided by Governor Edwards’ administration toward addressing the significant unmet needs of our region and state.”
The Police Jury’s resolution cites the unprecedented circumstance of two hurricanes striking the region during a global pandemic, the enormous personal, emotional, and economic impacts of the storms, and the insufficiency of current appropriations.
