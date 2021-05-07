Congressman Higgins addresses not being in attendance for president’s visit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Elected officials like Mayor Hunter and Gov. Edwards were in attendance for President Biden’s visit Thursday, but one elected official not in attendance for the president’s visit was Third District Congressman Clay Higgins, though he was in the Lake Area on other business.
When asked about not attending the president’s speech, Higgins said he had prior arrangements that afternoon. One of those was with the agricultural town hall.
“The bottom line is the president planned his trip over the last couple of days. This is a district work week, and I actually work,” said Higgins.
Although Higgins wasn’t at the president’s Lake Charles address, he says he sent staff with a letter for the president outlining the priorities of the third district.
“We are interacting very appropriately with the Biden Administration, but my primary duty is to serve the constituents like these men and women standing around you right now,” said Higgins.
Before President Biden took the stage, Mayor Nic Hunter reiterated the need for elected officials to unify for the greater good.
“Southwest Louisiana needs all of our elected officials to fight for the people of this community and be willing to break bread with anyone who can help,” said Hunter.
Higgins said he is doing just that.
“People can say what they want, but the proof is in the legislative historical record. We do work across the aisle but not at the expense of core principles,” said Higgins.
Higgins said a supplemental disaster bill has had his support since September, and he expects it to pass very soon.
“So we expect that a supplemental disaster funding bill will come through the House of Representatives in D.C. sometime this month,” said Higgins.
We asked Higgins about a new Calcasieu River Bridge. He said it’s closer to being built than ever before, with or without the help of the Biden Administration.
