Biden visit highlights infrastructure needs in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -When there’s a discussion of infrastructure the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge comes to mind.
But there are many other needs in Southwest Louisiana.
President Joe Biden’s visit is a reminder that there are many smaller infrastructure projects important in the five parishes of Southwest Louisiana.
Chamber and SWLA Alliance President and CEO George Swift says our needs are so much more than just the bridge:
“Road, bridges, we know that; But also, water systems, sewer systems, broadband is very important, the electric grid. All those things we have to do every day to do business and live our lives,” he said.
Swift says our congressional delegation has indicated they won’t support Biden’s $2 trillion-dollar infrastructure program.
But he hopes there can be compromise that will results in some of the infrastructure improvements so badly needed.
Click here to see a list of projects the Louisiana DOTD plans to let bids on within the next 12 months.
