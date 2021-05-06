SWLA Arrest Report - May 5, 2021

May 6, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 5, 2021.

Joshua Javaughn Provost, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plated on a vehicle.

Robert Hugh Lormand, 44, Kaplan: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mark Andrew Guillory, 56, Orange, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.

Alicia Renee Fusilier, 31, Ville Platte: Battery of a dating partner.

Ramon Kentrelle Miller, 41, Iowa: First offense DWI; switched license plates; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana.

Nija Jamalle Jackson, 24, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Dravin Jamar Edwards, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; broken tail lamps; driver must be licensed; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Raechel Miranda Carter, 22, Vinton: Resisting a police officer with force; battery.

Danny J. Richard II, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; keeping a disorderly place; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Harlen Alexander Nugent, 27, Duson: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; burglary; theft of a firearm.

Brandon Joseph Fontenot, 38, Sulphur: Identity theft under $500.

Clyde Anthony Nunn Jr., 42, Humble, TX: Battery of a dating partner; possession of marijuana.

Nicholas Shawn Richard, 38, Lake Charles: Obscenity; contempt of court.

Errick Jermaine Arceneaux, 43, New Orleans: Contempt of court.

Michael Jon Graham, 43, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Ridge Joseph Lacassin, 27, Westlake: Property damage under $1,000; assault.

Jonathon James Eubanks, 39, Lake Charles: Stalking (3 charges); resisting an officer; violations of protective orders; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Tremain Lashawl Morris, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; identity theft.

