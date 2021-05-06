Mayor Hunter: ‘I pray that my pleas did not fall on deaf ears’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a Facebook post Thursday, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said he chose to discuss three key topics with President Joe Biden while on his visit to Lake Charles.
Per the mayor’s post:
Yes, President Biden was in Lake Charles today, and yes I did agree to be there, meet with him, and publicly welcome him to our City. We had some time to talk before his public comments and I chose to discuss 3 topics with him: 1) the plight of Tomeu Vadell and the “Citgo Six” 2) a new I-10 Bridge and 3) hurricane recovery.
I don’t care if it would have been President Trump, President Biden or President Kanye West. Lake Charles needs help right now and it is the responsibility of elected officials to fight for our constituents, our brothers and sisters. Every elected official who was given an invitation to do the same should have been there today.
I pray that my pleas did not fall on deaf ears. Time will tell, I suppose. Here we sit, 252 days post-Hurricane Laura and Lake Charles languishes without a supplemental disaster relief package from Washington DC.
I shall continue to fight for Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and I will continue to sit and break bread with anyone who can help us, whether they be Republican or Democrat. I am sick and tired of political one-upmanship. People in Southwest Louisiana are suffering. We need more from all those who can help us right now.
