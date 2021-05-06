Hometown Heroes - Frank Johnson, Jr.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Frank Johnson, Jr. was an assistant platoon sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he returned to Beauregard Parish, he wound up at First National Bank of DeRidder as a porter.
“I got hired as a janitor,” recalled Johnson. “Worked 41 years and retired as a vice president.”
After retiring from the bank on a Friday, he started with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He stayed there for over two decades, first as a patrol deputy and later with the Senior Care Unit. He always had a positive word for younger people at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
“One thing I would always tell them when they’d say, see you later, I’m going to school, I’m going in the military. I would say take the good Lord with you. Don’t forget to pray and obey.”
Johnson was named king of the Beauregard Parish Fair in 2015. He served as gate man at the fair for over 40 years.
“Do whatever you can that is good and right, while you’re young. Because your day is coming. Our late pastor used to tell us, “If you want to get old, just keep living.”
The 90 year old Johnson is retired now, having survived the Coronovirus in December. He was honored last week for his service by the City of DeRidder. Johnson was the second of 21 siblings. Johnson and his wife Wilia Mae were married for 56 years, before she passed away in 2013.
