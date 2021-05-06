FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant afternoons continue, unsettled weather returns by Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re off to a cool start this morning with temperatures in many locations especially north of I-10 back into the middle and upper 50′s with lower 60′s for areas along and south. Thankfully we still have lower humidity values around and that is making for a nice crisp start to the day, but that will also mean a nice afternoon ahead with a pleasant feel.
As you make your way off to work and school this morning you may want to grab a light jacket before you head out the door as it is on the cooler side, but you definitely won’t need it as you head home with highs once again reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for today as high pressure continues to dominate our weather and bring in the drier air from the north so if you have the ability to get out and enjoy the afternoon I would definitely do so. Moving through the evening it will be very similar to what we saw for our Wednesday evening and that is temperatures falling into the middle 70′s and then as we wake up for Friday morning lows are back into the middle to upper 50′s once again.
Make sure to enjoy the nice dry weather we have because we know all to well that summer is just right around the corner with the hot afternoons and higher humidity values. For Friday though in what seems like forever we can finally say it will be a gorgeous end to the week as we see mostly sunny skies and highs back into the lower 80′s. Humidity values will begin to slowly rise through Friday although you probably won’t notice it all that much as it will be very subtle, but by Mother’s Day on Sunday it will be more noticeable as lows go from the lower 60′s on Saturday to lower 70′s Sunday morning. Unfortunately, that’s not the only thing going up as our rain chances will as well with a few isolated storms in the mix Sunday afternoon.
Highs stay consistent through next week with lower to middle 80′s each afternoon with our daily storms chances remaining in the mix as well. A slow moving boundary front will continue to progress east next week, but we will have plenty of moisture each afternoon and couple that with the warm afternoons we can expect afternoon storms through Thursday. For now though enjoy the dry and pleasant afternoons and have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
