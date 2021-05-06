FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant afternoons continue, unsettled weather returns by Sunday

As you make your way off to work and school this morning you may want to grab a light jacket before you head out the door as it is on the cooler side, but you definitely won’t need it as you head home with highs once again reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for today as high pressure continues to dominate our weather and bring in the drier air from the north so if you have the ability to get out and enjoy the afternoon I would definitely do so. Moving through the evening it will be very similar to what we saw for our Wednesday evening and that is temperatures falling into the middle 70′s and then as we wake up for Friday morning lows are back into the middle to upper 50′s once again.