FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect weather through Saturday with storms by Mother’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - About as great of weather we get anytime of the year graced Southwest Louisiana for today’s Presidential visit as humidity values stayed low, breezes light and the sun bright. Temperatures warmed up quickly into the 80s but will settle quickly into the 70s and 60s after sunset thanks to the dry air in place. Southwest Louisiana will be largely encompassed with lows into the 50s again overnight as far south as I-10 thanks to the dry air in place.
This amazing weather will remain place for Friday with another picture-perfect forecast, carrying those morning temperatures in the 50s quickly back up into the 80s by afternoon with another full day of sunshine and low humidity values, keeping away the dreaded heat index that will begin to be felt over the weekend.
Although we will notice a tad bit more humidity thanks to the return of the onshore flow Saturday, it’s still shaping up to be a nice first half of the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and still quite a bit of sunshine. By Sunday, a shift in the upper-level pattern will send the storm track farther south as a cold front will stretch across the ArkLaTex, moving closer to Southwest Louisiana by Sunday night into Monday.
As of now, the forecast call for some widely scattered showers developing by Sunday afternoon with higher rain chances into Sunday night when a few storms will also be likely with the approach of this front. Next week will continue to advertise higher than normal rain chances each day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of upper-level disturbances move across the area thanks to the shift in the storm track. The good news is that after Wednesday, rain chances look to decrease significantly as a front pushes through, drying things out for the second half of the week. Behind this front, lows return to the 60s while afternoon highs rebound into the 80s during the afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
