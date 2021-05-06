FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect weather through Saturday with storms by Mother’s Day

As of now, the forecast call for some widely scattered showers developing by Sunday afternoon with higher rain chances into Sunday night when a few storms will also be likely with the approach of this front. Next week will continue to advertise higher than normal rain chances each day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of upper-level disturbances move across the area thanks to the shift in the storm track. The good news is that after Wednesday, rain chances look to decrease significantly as a front pushes through, drying things out for the second half of the week. Behind this front, lows return to the 60s while afternoon highs rebound into the 80s during the afternoon.