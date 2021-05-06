Elton man dies after train strikes vehicle on Hwy 190

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - An Elton man has died after his vehicle was struck by a train in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the single-vehicle track at a train crossing on Bornsdall Rd. and Hwy 190 around 9:30 p.m. on May 5, 2021.
The investigation of the incident showed that Brandon Ortego, 42, stopped on the train tracks in his Jeep Rubicon facing northbound without his lights on when it was struck by a Union Pacific train.
Troopers say that Ortego was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Ortego was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisiana State Police remind motorists that trains can stop, but they can’t stop quickly. That is why it is so important to look and listen for trains when approaching a railroad crossing and to always yield the right of way to trains.
