COVID-19 in SWLA: May 6, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 417 new cases.
· 7 new deaths.
· 340 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 23 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 24 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 17 new cases.
· 1 new death.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 10 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases (3 removed).
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases (2 removed).
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 0 new cases (7 removed).
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 8 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
