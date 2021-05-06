American Exchange Project offers free summer travel program for high school seniors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The American Exchange Project is offering a free domestic exchange program this summer in Lake Charles for four high school seniors.
The non-profit organization will send these students to four cities across the US in July of 2021. Participating cities are:
- Palo Alto, CA
- Wellesley, MA
- Kilgore, TX
- Lake Charles, LA
During the summer exchange, the students from Lake Charles will spend time exploring, learning, and building personal and professional connections with the town they are sent to. They will meet community members, shadow local professionals based on their career interests, and work together on a project that commemorates their time on the exchange.
Students will meet with special guests, professors, and experts in a variety of fields, including the military, that will speak with them about their careers.
The program is led by college students and recent graduates, many majoring in Psychology, Political Science, American Studies, or History, and are passionate about the idea of meeting American high schoolers from around the country.
The trip will be two weeks long and can be applied for on the project’s website HERE.
