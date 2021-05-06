Air Force One touches down in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Supervisors at Chennault International Airport say they can handle any aircraft flying in the sky today, and Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden flew out of Chennault en route to New Orleans.
There were enhanced efforts to keep the president safe during his arrival and departure from Chennault International Airport.
Chennault staff say they were confined to very tight and extensive security protocols awaiting the arrival of Air Force One.
“This kind of operational support doesn’t just happen overnight. It takes days and days of planning,” said Kevin Melton, executive director of Chennault.
“It really is three days of preparation. A transport plane that brings in the limousines and the other cars and supplies. And then the planning and the security - long before the president actually steps down from the stairs,” said Brett Downer with Chennault public affairs.
More than a half dozen local, state, and federal agencies were on site at the airport for security and logistics with special requests from the White House and secret service agents demanding strict guarantees of the president’s safety.
It’s the airport of choice for presidents because of a two-mile-long runway. The largest in the state along the coast, making it ideal for extravagant aircraft landing.
“Air Force One is just that. This is the longest stretch around, said Lake Area resident, Jim George.
Some residents were asked to leave their coveted onlook spots before the landing due to security.
“We’ve invested 3 hours so we will wait as long as we can. I don’t think so in my lifetime, I won’t get to see it again. But I’m very flattered he would come here,” said Lake Area resident, Jane Brumbsy.
Chennault staff call the aircraft a frequent flyer, so residents who missed the sight Thursday could see it again in the future. Chennault airport staff says Air Force one has landed here seven times within the last four years.
The Boeing 747 is something Chennault staff loves to witness time and time again.
“It’s always exciting to see air force one come in, whether it’s Republican or Democrat. Four of the last five presidents have landed here at Chennault. Air Force One has arrived three times in the last two years. It’s here in good times and in bad, and just that classic style of the plane is fun to see,” said Brett Downer with Chennault public affairs.
