Advocates ask for hurricane relief during Pres. Biden’s visit to Lake Charles

“No one was here to vote,” says Roishetta Ozane, co-founder for the Vessel Project and local community organizer for Healthy Gulf. “We have so many jobs available here because there is nobody here to work - everybody is gone. If you go to certain parts of town, you can see that the houses are abandoned, and there’s no sort of rebuilding going on. So, we can’t say we’re just frustrated with this president, we’re just frustrated with the way this is handled.”