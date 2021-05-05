White House announces plans for Pres. Biden’s Louisiana visit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The White House has announced plans for President Joe Biden’s trip to Lake Charles and New Orleans Thursday.
According to the White House, the President will travel to Lake Charles, Louisiana, as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour.
The White House says the President will deliver remarks on the American Jobs Plan near the Calcasieu River Bridge at approximately 1:25 p.m.
Later, approximately 2:30 p.m., the President will depart Lake Charles from Chennault International Airport en route to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to the White House.
Once in New Orleans, the White House says the President will tour the Carrollton Water Plant.
The White House says the President will depart from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at approximately 5:40 p.m. as he returns to the White House.
Live coverage of the President’s trip will begin at noon.
