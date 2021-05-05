Two men accused of causing power outage while trying to steal utility pole wire

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Two men are accused of trying to steal wiring from a utility pole which resulted in a power outage, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies received a call about someone trying to steal wiring from a utility pole near Gray Road and West Street in Vinton around 8 p.m. on May 2, 2021.
When deputies arrived, they say they found a truck with electrical wire attached to the bumper.
After further investigation of the incident, deputies determined that Spencer D. Conner, 48, of Lake Charles, and Gene A. Constance, 43, of Sulphur, had tied a loose wire hanging from the utility pole to the back of the truck in order to steal it.
Deputies say when Conner and Constance put the truck in drive and began pulling on the wire it caused the pole to fall over. This resulted in an electrical outage that affected several neighborhoods in the area.
Constance was also found to be in possession of marijuana, several pills, and drug paraphernalia.
Both men were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for property damage worth $1,000 - $50,000 and theft under $1,000. Constance was additionally accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts of possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Michael Canaday has set Conner’s bond at $11,000 and Constance’s bond at $20,500.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.