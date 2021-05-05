Teacher Appreciation billboards in the Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and what better way to recognize your favorite educators than to give them a shout out on a billboard.
“We realize teachers have always been really important, but even more so vital in the community. I mean, parents are having to become teachers, teachers are doing things virtually,” said Kaylen Peters, a sales coordinator at Lamar Advertising.
That’s why Lamar advertising decided to highlight teachers in a special way.
“So we’ve always done like happy national teacher appreciation week, but we’ve never actually let everybody be able to submit who their favorite teacher is photo name and actually get to be on a billboard for an entire week,” she said.
Executing this campaign nationally, Peters says it’s easy to nominate a teacher.
“All you have to do is go to Lamarlovesteachers.com, and you just need a photo, a name, and what school they teach for,” she said.
She hopes the campaign will show the importance of teachers in our community.
“I just really hope that people understand that teachers really need to be appreciated, and we’re hoping that we can at least have a jump start conversation for that.”
Peters even nominated her neighbor, a local teacher.
“She messaged me, and she said, do you work for Lamar and I said, yes, she goes, “do you know who put me up on a billboard, I just saw my name on a billboard.”
That’s when she dropped the surprise.
“She literally cried in tears,” she said. “Like I was saying, the year that they’ve had with all the challenges. She said just small blessings like that. Just sweet gestures just made her year.”
You have until Thursday to upload a picture of your favorite teacher.
For a list of billboards around the lake area, you can visit their website at Lamarlovesteachers.com.
