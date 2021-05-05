SWLA Arrest Report - May 4, 2021

May 5, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 4, 2021.

Kaylib Brian Stidham, 28, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; no vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

James Wesley Stark, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

David Shelton Mason, 24, DeQuincy: Resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Barry David Rougeau, 45, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; manufacture or possession of a bomb; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Akilee Lavoughn Citizen, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

James Keith Briley, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of a license tag.

Rhiannon Demaris Nicole Thibodeaux, 22, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm (3 charges); burglary; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

William Raymond Chavanne, 60, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Joshua Javaughn Provost, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plate on vehicle.

Robert Hugh Lormand, 44, Kaplan: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mark Andrew Guillory, 56, Orange, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $750; contempt of court.

Alicia Renee Fusilier, 31, Ville Platte: Battery of a police officer.

Ramon Kentrelle Miller, 41, Iowa: First offense DWI; switched license plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana.

Nija Jamalle Jackson, 24, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

