SWLA Arrest Report - May 4, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 4, 2021.
Kaylib Brian Stidham, 28, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; no vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
James Wesley Stark, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
David Shelton Mason, 24, DeQuincy: Resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.
Barry David Rougeau, 45, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; manufacture or possession of a bomb; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Akilee Lavoughn Citizen, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.
James Keith Briley, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of a license tag.
Rhiannon Demaris Nicole Thibodeaux, 22, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm (3 charges); burglary; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
William Raymond Chavanne, 60, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Joshua Javaughn Provost, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plate on vehicle.
Robert Hugh Lormand, 44, Kaplan: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mark Andrew Guillory, 56, Orange, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $750; contempt of court.
Alicia Renee Fusilier, 31, Ville Platte: Battery of a police officer.
Ramon Kentrelle Miller, 41, Iowa: First offense DWI; switched license plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana.
Nija Jamalle Jackson, 24, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
