St. Louis boys and Barbe girls bring home golf state titles

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Despite the rain, high school golfers were able to hit the links Tuesday morning with the goal of bringing home an LHSAA state championship. A pair of local teams were able to do just that as the Barbe Lady Bucs brought home the Division I title and the St. Louis Saints won the Division III championship.
Saint Louis Catholic after trailing by six strokes on day one, completed the comeback on day two finishing in first place over Teurlings Catholic by just 2 strokes. It’s the first title for the Saints golf program since Pat Neck took over in 2011.
“That’s his first one so it’s really special,” said George Trappey. “He’s been runner up he said, six times, so to finally get one for him is awesome.”
Trappey was one of five St. Louis golfers that contributed to the championship at The Wetlands golf course in Lafayette. Trappey’s third-place total of 149, Jonathan Perry’s 155, Cameron Langley’s 167 and Collin Achee’s 175 each were crucial in the Saints’ final score of 616, however, Ross Anderson’s two-day total of 145 led the way.
That score was not only the best on the Saints roster, it was the best in Division II which allowed Anderson to bring home the individual state championship. He followed a first-round 70 with a 75 on day two to win the title by 3 strokes.
“You know, this whole season feels like we’ve been working so hard and I just grinded it out,” said Anderson. “Golf is just a game of inches and that’s just how it happened”
As for the Lady Bucs, the state title was never in doubt after a dominant two-day performance at Les Vieux Chenes in Youngsville.
Barbe’s trio of Isabella Bradley (164), Isabella Callaba (177) and Sadie Guillory (200) combined to shoot a 341 which was nearly 30 strokes better than Dutchtown’s second-place total of 370. Bradley’s total was good for fourth overall in individual play.
The championships were the second state titles for both St. Louis and Barbe in less than a week. The Lady Bucs softball team won the Class 5A championship on Saturday and the Saints boys tennis team brought home the gold in the Division II championship on Friday.
Hathaway’s Jace Lejeune was the area’s only other golfer to place as he finished in a three-way tie for the Division IV runner-up with a total score of 148. That score was only a single stroke behind the champion, Caden Lester of Ouachita Christian.
