St. Louis boy's tennis wins first State Championship in school history

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a big moment for the Saints tennis team.
“It was just exhilarating,” said head coach Robert Piper.
As St. Louis racked up hardware at the Division III tennis state championship over the weekend. The boy’s team took home the first tennis title in program history.
“I’m so excited for them. They’ve just been working so hard and they deserve it,” said assistant coach Charlotte Roan.
Kai Reinauer won the Division III singles championship after defeating Loyola’s Stafford Yerger in three sets.
His brother Ben was also a part of St. Louis’ doubles championship.
“Super happy to win and super excited that I won, and excited to win state,” said Ben Reinauer.
According to Kai, Ben is just a freshman and is just starting to see the results of his hard work and dedication to the sport.
“It was super exciting!” said Kai Reinauer. “He’s only a freshman and he’s a really good player. So, I think that he’ll be able to keep this up and hopefully win a couple more.”
Junior Eli Crawford was the other member of the championship duo that took down Newman’s team of Cunningham and Cahn-Isidore in straight sets.
Besides the deep runs for the title holders, each singles and doubles participant for the Saints won at least a match. That success contributing to the Saints’ overall team title.
“To know that you have good leaders is great, but to have one through eight be great players it’s just a great feeling to know your team worked hard,” said Crawford.
The task now falls on St. Louis to repeat. With such a young core, coach Robert Piper feels confident they can do it again.
“We feel like if the crew comes back we’ll be able to do equally as well, certainly” Piper said. “It is a young group and if everybody comes back we’ll do well.”
