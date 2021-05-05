Self-Fish Dreams offers free boat trips for seniors and disabled of SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Self-Fish Dreams, a local non-profit, is making it their mission to provide the opportunity to go aboard a boat for those who may not have access to one.
The maiden voyage for Self-Fish Dreams launched from the Prien Lake Park boat doc Wednesday afternoon and set off for a journey around Contraband Bayou.
Floating around Lake Charles is a blissful experience that Self-Fish Dreams is bringing to reality with two-hour cruises and inland fishing trips.
“We hadn’t been on a boat in years, so we’re looking forward to it,” said Robert Segura as he awaited boarding the boat.
There is no cost to the passengers as all the trips on the pontoon boat are free of charge.
Paula Mihalko, president of the non-profit, says she wants to share the excitement of catching a fish or the peace of just being out on the water with those who might not be able to otherwise.
“To be eligible to come on the boat, you need to be 65 years old or have a disability or contact us if there’s another reason you have limited access to the water. And you know, we’ll be happy to take you out on the boat,” Mihalko said. “The boat is wheelchair accessible, so if you have limited mobility, we can accommodate you.”
Mihalko said that if you are not living independently, then you may bring along someone to assist your specific accommodations.
Each trip can consist of eight passengers, and the ride schedule is posted on the Self-Fish dreams website where you can also book your trip.
Being a non-profit, Self-Fish Dreams set a fundraising goal this year to find 10 area businesses to donate $1,000 each. Any donations can be made to their website directly.
