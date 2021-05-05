Sam Houston alum Casidy Chaumont makes SportsCenter Top 10 again with diving catch

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Former Sam Houston Lady Bronco Casidy Chaumont is making a name for herself on defense in the SEC as the Missouri Lady Tiger has landed on the SportsCenter Top 10 plays list for a second consecutive week.
Her diving grab in foul territory vs. the Florida Lady Gators came in at No. 5 on Monday’s edition.
The most impressive thing about her catch was that this wasn’t the first time this week she made a play like that. The week prior vs. Arkansas, Chaumont went full extension in foul territory again to make a ridiculous diving catch. She was listed as SportsCenter’s No. 8 play of Monday, April 26.
Chaumont, a redshirt junior, is making the most of her first season in the SEC after transferring from UL Lafayette following the 2019 season. In 35 starts this season, Chaumont is batting .296 with three home runs, 19 RBI and 24 runs scored for No. 15 Missouri.
