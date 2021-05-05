Nationwide chlorine shortage impacting pool owners, suppliers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nationwide chlorine shortage is making waves for pool owners in the Lake Area, as residents are making a deep dive into supply stores.
“We had a little run yesterday,” said Scott Royer, supervisor of Pro Pools.
One of the biggest chlorine manufacturers supplying the nation is in Southwest Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says because of the Biolab chemical fire following Hurricane Laura, the company doesn’t plan to produce anymore chlorine until 2022.
“It produces somewhere between 40 and 80 percent of the Tri-Chlor or chlorine nationwide,” Royer said. “So it’s been a while coming. It’s really just hit a critical mass.”
Residents are hopeful the shortage won’t float on through the summer.
“I would just hate to see the lack of chlorine or price gouging for that matter to become a hindrance so we can’t enjoy this when the weather starts getting hot,” said Lake Area resident, Brandin Harper.
Pro Pools says products are in short supply.
“They are limited,” Royer said. “We usually have 50-pound buckets, 35 pounds, smaller, even 11 pounds Right now, we have 20-pound buckets, and that’s all we have.”
Company supervisors say there’s a good chance they could run out before the end of the month. Because of that, buckets are limited at two per customer.
“The other thing is going to be price increases,” Royer said. “The prices are going to go up.”
Pro Pools says a saltwater system may have a steep price tag, but will pay for itself in the long run. Because of the chlorine shortage, some are considering switching.
“Up until this point, anyone with a saltwater pool I would consider boujee, but if they are coming to start price gouging chlorine, I guess we all are just going to start acting fancy,” Harper said.
There are alternatives instead of buying Tri-Chlor tabs. There are other tablets or shock chemicals you can use in your pool to keep it nice and clean. It just may cost a bit more.
