McNeese announces plans for 2021 spring commencement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University has announced plans for their 2021 spring commencement.
McNeese says they will hold five ceremonies for graduates Friday and Saturday, May 14 and May 15, at the university’s 156th Commencement in Burton Coliseum. The ceremony for the College of Agricultural Sciences and the Burton College of Education will be combined.
“Tickets will not be required for guests at any ceremony,” Candace Townsend, McNeese director for public relations and university events, said. “We are required to adhere to the modified Phase 3 COVID-19 guidelines for venues such as Burton Coliseum that went into effect on April 28.”
The guidelines are as follows:
· Guest capacity is 75% and seating will be socially distanced.
· The wearing of face masks is recommended at all times for everyone in attendance (graduates, staff and guests).
· Guests will not be allowed access to the coliseum floor at any time before, during or after the ceremonies.
· Graduates will not be allowed access to the guest seating areas at any time before, during or after the ceremonies.
McNeese says doors will open one and one-half hours before each ceremony. They also say for the safety and security of everyone in attendance, no bags larger than 10″x10″ will be allowed inside Burton Coliseum and all bags are subject to search.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed on the official McNeese State University Facebook page for family members and friends unable to attend commencement, and the ceremony will also be broadcast on the Calcasieu Government Channel at a date to be announced, according to McNeese.
The dates, times, college ceremony and college guest speakers are as follows:
Friday, May 14
10 a.m. – College of Agricultural Sciences and Burton College of Education
Kirby Bruchhaus, superintendent, Calcasieu Parish School District
1 p.m. – College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics
Jolie Rhinehart, general manager, Lake Charles Phillips 66 Refinery
4 p.m. – College of Business
Paul Rainwater, owner, Rainwater Consulting in Baton Rouge
Saturday, May 15
9:30 a.m. - College of Liberal Arts
Richard Ieyoub, commissioner, Louisiana Department of Conservation
1 p.m. - College of Nursing and Health Professions
James Carter, chair, University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors
