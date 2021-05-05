LSU QB TJ Finley plans to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/WAFB) - LSU QB TJ Finley tells WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet he plans to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Which means programs can now contact Finley about transferring to their respective schools.
“I plan on taking a few trips to other schools before deciding where I will be attending,” Finley told WAFB.
Finley logged five starts for LSU in 2020. The Ponchatoula native led LSU to victories against South Carolina and Arkansas.
Finley threw for 941 yards, with five touchdown passes and five interceptions in 2020.
There’s three other scholarship quarterbacks currently on LSU’s roster. Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, and Garrett Nussmeier.
Finley early enrolled at LSU in the spring of 2020.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.