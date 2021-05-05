LHSAA baseball quarterfinal round schedule

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Louisiana high school baseball teams are just one win away from the state tournament in Sulphur and Southwest Louisiana, as usual, has an impressive number of teams vying for a spot in the semifinal round.
16 local teams will play games Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the goal of making a trip to McMurray Park next week. The quarterfinal round is a best of three series for all classes and divisions except Classes 1A, B and C and Division V.
The schedule for the quarterfinal round is below.
Class 5A-
(8) Haughton at (1) Barbe - 5/7, 6 PM | 5/8, 12 PM | 5/8, 3 PM
(12) Central – B.R. at (4) Sam Houston - 5/7, 6 PM | 5/8, 12 PM | 5/8, 3 PM
Class 3A-
(5) Iowa at (4) Iota - 5/6, 6 PM | 5/8, 1 PM | 5/8, 3:30 PM
(7) Brusly at (2) South Beauregard - 5/7, 6 PM | 5/8, 1 PM | 5/8, 3:30 PM
Division II-
*(10) St. Michael at (2) St. Louis - 5/7, 6 PM | 5/8, 2 PM | 5/8, 5 PM
*All games at McNeese’s Joe Miller Ballpark
Class 2A-
(8) Kinder at (1) Doyle - 5/7, 6 PM | 5/8, 11 AM | 5/8, 2 PM
(5) Loreauville at (4) DeQuincy - 5/7, 4:30 PM | 5/8, 12 PM | 5/8, 2:30 PM
(7) Fisher at (2) Rosepine - 5/7, 6 PM | 5/8, 12 PM | 5/8, 2:30 PM
Class 1A-
(6) LaSalle at (3) Merryville - 5/7, 5:00 PM
(10) Oberlin at (2) Grand Lake - 5/7, 6:00 PM
Class B-
(8) Fairview at (1) Choudrant - 5/7, 6:00 PM
(12) Pitkin at (20) Monterey - 5/7, 5:00 PM
(6) Quitman at (3) Elizabeth - 5/7, 4:00 PM
Class C-
(8) Starks at (1) Hicks – 5/7, 5:30 PM
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.