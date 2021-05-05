Juneteenth Freedom Festival is making an appearance in the Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s no question that the COVID-19 Pandemic has forced us to be flexible and adjust to a new sense of normalcy.
However, the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services is excited to announce that they will be hosting their Juneteenth Freedom Festival in person this year.
Although, it will look a little differently this year. In years past the event has been a week long event, this year it will be three days.
The festival will start on Thursday, June 17th and end on Saturday, June 19th.
Director of Community Affairs, Dianna Ross reminds people why we celebrate the 19th.
“And the reason we celebrate it is because it took 200 years for some people in Galveston to even realize they were free. So we celebrate it because it took that long, because they were still trying to enact slavery on people who were free and so we celebrate that because it’s the necessary acknowledgement of the freedom of black people.”
The festival will kick off on Thursday, June 17th with the Black Excellence Awards Ceremony where they will recognize leaders for their accomplishments.
Friday, June 18th will be their movies under the stars event featuring the movie, Soul.
The closing day, Saturday, June 19th will be a free dental day, there will be a firework show in the evening and the day will close out with a evening of dancing at the Paramount Room.
Ross adds that she homes people understand why the importance of this day.
“I just want people to know and understand more than anything that it is important that we acknowledge that it is okay to be okay with each other. We all live and work together in the same community and we should all support this event as we would support contraband days or chuck fest, or as we would support any other thing.”
More information about how you can purchase tickets, sign up and more, click here.
