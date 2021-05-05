Gov. Edwards signs executive order creating the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - As the nation recognizes May 5, 2021 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day, Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a proclamation declaring the same in Louisiana as well as an executive order creating the Governor’s Task Force on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls.
The task force will proactively address the many causes of MMIWG and recommend solutions that can be implemented to protect Indigenous women and girls. Indigenous women suffer murder rates ten-times the national average, one in three will be raped in their lifetimes, and some 84 percent will be the victims of violence, according the National Institute of Justice.
This task force also seeks to raise public awareness about the ongoing crisis of violence against Indigenous women.
“We must remember that each victim is much more than a number but a loved one, whose family and friends are searching for answers,” said Gov. Edwards. “There is a need for urgent action in order to combat this tragedy. Louisiana has a rich Indigenous heritage with four federally recognized Indian tribes and 11 state recognized tribes. I am grateful that this issue has been brought to the forefront. Louisiana is committed to partnering with federal, state, interstate, and intertribal efforts to address the injustice and violence done to indigenous women residing within our nation and our state.”
In a Facebook post, the Coushatta Tribe responded to the executive order, saying:
“We are honored to add the Coushatta Tribe’s voice to those worldwide who have advocated for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). Tribal Chairman David Sickey has diligently worked with Governor John Bel Edwards to ensure that the State of Louisiana recognizes the importance of this Day. We are incredibly PROUD to share the outcome of this work, an official proclamation from the Office of the Governor recognizing today as the National Day of MMIW Awareness.”
Click here to read the executive order.
Click here to read the proclamation.
