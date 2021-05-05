Gov. Edwards signs executive order creating the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force

“We must remember that each victim is much more than a number but a loved one, whose family and friends are searching for answers,” said Gov. Edwards. “There is a need for urgent action in order to combat this tragedy. Louisiana has a rich Indigenous heritage with four federally recognized Indian tribes and 11 state recognized tribes. I am grateful that this issue has been brought to the forefront. Louisiana is committed to partnering with federal, state, interstate, and intertribal efforts to address the injustice and violence done to indigenous women residing within our nation and our state.”